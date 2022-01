The very, very healthy and whole Denver Nuggets (17-16) are set to go against the actually fairly healthy Houston Rockets (10-26) tonight. The Nuggets have recently had a COVID outbreak in which a lot of their rotation players got wrapped up in. In light of this progression, the Nuggets have signed 2 new players to 10-day hardship contracts in Rayjon Tucker and Carlik Jones. They have also re-upped a recent 10-day signing in Davon Reed. They are all expected to play tonight just so the Nuggets can field the necessary eight players for game action.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO