Jemerrio Jones’ return to the Lakers was a short-lived one, as the team is no longer listing him on its roster after the expiration of his initial 10-day hardship deal. The team listed James on its roster in the game notes they send to the media prior to Friday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, but quietly took him off the list of players ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves after his 10 days were up on Friday.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO