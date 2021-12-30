Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 12/30

Markets ended Thursday on a negative note after both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones notched fresh all-time highs. ARK Invest funds bucked this trend and had a strong finish to the day. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 3.6% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up only 0.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 30, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 66,398 shares of Compugen & 10,000 shares of CRISPR.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 132,682 shares of Zoom Video, 9,093 shares of 2U, 194,675 shares of Block, 793,511 shares of Robinhood, & 543,221 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 5,376 shares of Materialise & 8,000 shares of 2U.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is a notable purchase in the fund: 14,300 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 206 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 23,723 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 5,200 ARKG Buy CGEN COMPUGEN LTD 66,398 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 10,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 100 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 1,100 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 100 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 132,682 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 9,093 ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 2,056 ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS LTD 25 ARKK Buy SQ BLOCK INC 194,675 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 4,329 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 543,221 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 31,800 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 793,511 ARKQ Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 5,376 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 8,000 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 14,300 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 206

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.