ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Marshall Fire already most destructive in state’s history

By Alex Rose
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXC0A_0dZdti8x00

SUPERIOR, Colo. — In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

High winds pushed the flames east, engulfing entire subdivisions and forcing tens of thousands of Coloradans to leave their homes.

Live updates: 1,600-acre fire destroys hundreds, evacuation orders continue to grow

According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, more than 580 homes were burned as of Thursday evening. That count doesn’t include the homes that have burned in Louisville and other parts of Boulder County. It also doesn’t account for the businesses that have been impacted by the fire.

While the Marshall Fire may not be the largest in state history, when the damage is completely assessed, it could prove to be twice as destructive as the Black Forest Fire that burned in Southern Colorado nearly a decade ago.

Black Forest Fire

In 2013 in El Paso County, 511 homes were destroyed in the Black Forest Fire. Another 28 homes were damaged.

Two people died in the Black Forest Fire: Marc Herklotz, 52, and his wife, 50-year-old Robin Herklotz, according to the El Paso County coroner.

The two were in their garage apparently preparing to leave when they died.

The Black Forest Fire burned more than 14,000 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II5mh_0dZdti8x00
Black Forest Fire, June 13, 2013 (KDVR)

East Troublesome Fire

In 2020 in Grand County, 366 homes were destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire. It was one of several wildfires that year, and the second-largest wildfire in state history.

The East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres. Only the Cameron Peak Fire burned more at 208,913 across on the other side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get news updates sent to your inbox

Lyle and Marylin Hileman both died in the fire. One year later, their son Glenn is working to turn their property into the dream home his parents wanted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVu3y_0dZdti8x00
East Troublesome Fire (Christina Ardolino)

Waldo Canyon Fire

In 2012 in Southern Colorado, 346 homes were destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire.

The fire started June 23, three miles west of Colorado Springs. Three days later, it exploded in a firestorm eastward toward the city in extremely hot, dry, and windy conditions.

How to help with the Boulder County wildfires

Flames engulfed several neighborhoods. Two people were killed in their home. As many as 32,000 people were evacuated.

The Waldo Canyon Fire burned 18,500 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y7rQ_0dZdti8x00
Waldo Canyon Fire, June 26, 2012 (KDVR)

High Park Fire

In 2012 in northwest Larimer County, 259 homes were destroyed in the High Park Fire.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike and started burning on June 9. It was fully contained by June 30.

The fire burned more than 87,000 acres. A 62-year-old woman was killed in the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loOzr_0dZdti8x00
High Park Fire, June 22, 2012 (KDVR)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
FOX4 News Kansas City

Winter storm leads to several crashes on Kansas highways

(KSNT) – Snowy and icy road conditions led to several crashes for Kansas motorists over the New Years’ weekend. The following crashes were reported by the Kansas Highway Patrol via Facebook and crash logs for Jan. 1, 2022. At 8:14 a.m. on I-70 near mile marker 188.4 in Shawnee County an Acura was traveling down […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fire Burning#Marshall Fire#Coloradans#Black Forest Fire#Kdvr
FOX4 News Kansas City

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX4 News Kansas City

One person dead in Kansas City, Kansas crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the KCK Police Department are investigating a deadly crash that happened about 12:15 a.m. Officers responded to the area of 18th and State Ave early Saturday morning to investigate a car that had hit a house. The driver had to be cut from the car and was taken to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City Mayor tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 Friday. Lucas said he is fully vaccinated and experiencing few symptoms. Lucas said in a statement that he regularly tests for COVID because of his role in interacting with others in public. “Throughout the pandemic, I have been regularly […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy