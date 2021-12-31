ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel’s Complete twelfth Gen Alder Lake Non-Okay Desktop CPU Lineup Leaked By Colourful & ASUS

By Jeff Lampkin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter person @momomo_us leaked details about ASUS and Colourful itemizing specs for 35W and 65W CPUs from Intel’s twelfth Gen Core non-Okay Alder Lake variants, Alder Lake-S, with their latest motherboard collection. ASUS & Colourful reveal non-Okay Intel Alder Lake CPUs for 2022, providing Up To 65W and...

Hot Hardware

Intel's New 12th Gen Alder Lake Stock Cooler Looks Pretty Cool In This Hands-On Leak

When pictures surfaced last week showing one of Intel's stock coolers for its upcoming 65W Alder Lake desktop processors, the reaction to the overall design wasn't exactly enthusiastic. To be fair, we need to wait and see how it actually performs before passing judgement. In the meantime, some pictures of another Alder Lake heatsink have surfaced, and it should garner a more positive reaction.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Cheaper Intel Alder Lake Platforms Will Arrive in January, But There's a Catch

Intel usually launches two chipset series with its new platforms: a Z-series for enthusiasts and overclockers as well as an H-series for everyone else. This has not been the case with the Alder Lake desktop platform so far, as only the Intel Z690 chipset has been released. As it turns out based, according to unconfirmed reports form IT Home, Intel has cancelled release of its H670 chipset (at least for now), but has decided to proceed with lower-positioned chipsets in early 2022 in its place.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Cheaper Alder Lake motherboards are finally on the horizon

According to an early listing, Intel’s B660 chipset motherboards from MSI will offer consumers fairly inexpensive options, especially compared to the company’s Z690 boards. Leaker momomo_us shared the premature listing on Twitter, which confirms that gamers will finally be offered more affordable alternatives to the flagship Z690 motherboard.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpu#Gen Core Non Okay#Asus Colourful#Intel Alder Lake#Rog#Adapter Board#Working Take#Staff Blue#The Intel Non Okay#Tdp
TechSpot

Best Buy reveals Alder Lake non-K 65W CPU prices

What just happened? Best Buy has revealed, presumably by accident, the prices of several non-K Alder Lake CPUs ahead of Intel’s official unveiling at CES. They range from the low-end Pentium G6900 and reach the Core i9-12900. Regular leaker @momomo_us tweeted Best Buy’s listings, which have now been removed...
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Intel i9-12900K Alder Lake Linux Performance In Different P/E Core Configurations

One of the much requested Linux benchmarks since the debut of Intel Alder Lake last month has been for seeing the Core i9 12900K in different core configurations with its mix of P and E cores. Now that the Linux kernel activity has begun settling down around Alder Lake, here are those benchmarks for reference purposes with toggling Hyper Threading and different P and E core counts enabled.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

LG's first official gaming laptop boasts an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU

Electronics giant LG has entered the gaming laptop market, with what actually looks like a really nice piece of kit. The company is known for making all sorts of electronics like washing machines, fridges, soundbars, or some of our favourite TVs to game on. While LG has made plenty of laptops in the past, this is the first one being labelled as for gaming. And fair enough too given the specs.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400F Breaks Cover In Leaked Benchmark With Just 6 P-Cores

Intel's 12th Generation CPUs, code-named "Alder Lake," represent a major break from the traditional PC processor paradigm by including CPU cores from two different microarchitectures on the same chip. While those of us who are willing to strap 14-cm tower coolers to our CPUs have had the ability to build PCs around top-end Alder Lake CPUs for more than a month now, the general PC purchasing audience looking for more mainstream 12th Gen processors hasn't had the option.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Retailer Confirms Upcoming Intel Alder Lake-S Prices!

Intel isn’t expected to officially confirm the launch of their new entry/mid-tier Alder Lake-S processors until January 4th (as part of their CES 2022 showcase). Despite that fact, however, information and leaks surrounding them have recently started to appear thick and fast. For example, only yesterday we saw that the i5-12400F was (apparently) available to buy in Peru! – Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that despite them not even yet having been officially confirmed, US-based retailer BestBuy may have just revealed the prices we can expect for the entire new range of Alder Lake-S CPUs.
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.17 Will Have An Important Intel P-State Update For Alder Lake Mobile CPUs

Linux 5.17 will have a seemingly important fix for upcoming Intel Alder Lake mobile processors. Without this change/fix, you might not see the advertised one-core turbo frequencies being met for your processor depending upon the system and whether tuning your EPP. A change to the Intel P-State CPU frequency scaling...
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

Intel Alder Lake DDR5 Memory Scaling Analysis With G.Skill Trident Z5

One of the most agonizing elements of Intel's launch of its latest 12th generation Alder Lake desktop processors is its support of both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. Motherboards are either one or the other, while we wait for DDR5 to take hold in the market. While DDR4 memory isn't new to us, DDR5 memory is, and as a result, we've been reporting on the release of DDR5 since last year. Now that DDR5 is here, albeit difficult to obtain, we know from our Core i9-12900K review that DDR5 performs better at baseline settings when compared to DDR4. To investigate the scalability of DDR5 on Alder Lake, we have used a premium kit of DDR5 memory from G.Skill, the Trident Z5 DDR5-6000. We test the G.Skill Trident Z5 kit from DDR5-4800 to DDR5-6400 at CL36 and DDR5-4800 with as tight timings as we could to see if latency also plays a role in enhancing the performance.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Gigabyte’s Next-Gen AORUS & AERO Laptops Leak Out: Up To Intel Core i9-12900HK CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs

Turns out Gigabyte has been busy. The Taiwanese manufacturer is prepped to launch up to five new laptops at CES 2022, each offering the newest Intel 12th Gen Core CPU as well as NVIDIA's RTX 30 Ti laptop GPUs. Website VideoCardz was fortunate enough to access the photos and share them with their readers. The two sets of photos reference the new AORUS 17 E-Series and the new AERO 17. AORUS's laptop will be a 12th Gen Core version of the popular laptop from Gigabyte, and the AERO 17 is the generation following the Tiger Lake series of the same brand.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Alder Lake N Audio Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.17

Queued into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle are some Alder Lake audio updates. First up, another variant of Alder Lake P has been added to the hda_intel driver. Alder Lake P support was already in place but another PCI ID ended up being introduced (0x51cd). That's now present for Linux 5.17 and can be easily back-ported if warranted.
SOFTWARE
gamepolar.com

BIOSTAR Provides AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help To Its A320MH Motherboard

BIOSTAR has introduced that its solely A320 motherboard, the A320MH, can now assist AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs, due to a brand new BIOS. AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help Added To BIOSTAR’s A320MH Motherboard, Entry-Stage Board With Up To 16 Core Help. The most recent motherboard BIOS for the...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Oops! Best Buy Lists 12th Gen Non-K Alder Lake CPU Specs And Pricing Ahead Of Launch

Well now, it appears Best Buy has done us all a solid by revealing price points and specifications for Intel's upcoming 65W Alder Lake-S processors. These are the non-K models that will join the existing stack of "K" and "KF" SKUs that got the Alder Lake party started, and will likely join the fray sometime around the Consumer Electronics Show next month.
RETAIL
Hot Hardware

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Alder Lake Motherboards May Be Burning Up Due To This Defect

It appears there is a manufacturing defect affecting some ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboards for Alder Lake, as multiple users have reported that a section of their boards have burned up (quite literally). Yet others have not seen their boards go up in smoke, but have run into a curious error code that, when lacking a charred section of the board, could serve as a red herring.
TECHNOLOGY

