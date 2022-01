Austria is considering effectively banning travellers from the UK over concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to reports.New rules could come into force this Friday – Christmas Eve – if the country designates the UK a “virus variant area”, according to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.The publication claims that Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are also at risk of being given the same classification by the Federal government amid surging rates of Covid-19.If the changes went ahead, British arrivals would face a 10-day quarantine – effectively ruling out tourist visits, reports the Kronen.However, arrivals could be eligible to “test to...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO