One of the most memorable ways to tell someone you're falling in love with them is through music. If you're not into writing your own tune, there's a wealth of love songs out there — of any genre — to show someone just how much you care for them. The best love song is the tune that resonates the most with you and your partner, so whether you prefer a romantic ballad, a beautiful collaboration, or a song that's more upbeat, your love interest is certain to be falling just as hard for you after giving it a listen.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO