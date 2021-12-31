ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Teacher Isolates For 3 Hours In Lavatory After Testing Positive For COVID-19 On Flight

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman was finally done with quarantine Thursday night after living through a travel nightmare.

Marisa Fotieo tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight on her way to Iceland and had to isolate in the plane’s bathroom.

Fotieo was locked in the lavatory of the IcelandAir flight for three hours. She posted a TikTok video about it that has been viewed more than 4 million times.

The Chicago teacher said she started feeling sick on the plane and took a rapid test. A flight attended asked if she would stay in the restroom until the flight landed.

“It was hysterical. I was crying. I was in shock,” Foteio said. “I was nervous for my family who I had just eaten dinner with. I was nervous for the other people on the plane.”

Foteio isolated in a hotel for 10 days after arriving in Iceland, documenting her Christmas quarantine on TikTok. She and her family plan to return to the U.S. Monday.

Chicago Public Schools Classes To Resume Monday Despite Concerns About COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools classes are set to resume Monday after the winter break, but there is some concern about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, the city was averaging more than 3,900 daily cases, up 42% from the week before. Some parents are also concerned that 37,000 PCR tests turned in last week will not account for any New Year’s Eve parties. While classes will resume Monday, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he is prepared to make any necessary changes at any schools that have high COVID cases.
Thousands Stranded Across The Country As Weather, COVID Cases Leave Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...
Chicago Restaurant With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Already In Place Has Advice As Citywide Mandate Approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Chicago and Cook County businesses is just days away – coming up Monday, Jan. 3. But it won’t change a single thing for some businesses with which CBS 2’s Tara Molina connected with Tuesday. Those businesses have had the policy in place for months. At Jerry’s Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Ave., you can’t walk through the door without showing an employee your proof of vaccination and an ID. It has been that way there since September, so they know exactly what to expect in a few days – and they’re sharing some advice. Customers at...
‘Can’t Put Anyone In That Situation’: Why Some Chicago Restaurants Are Closing On New Year’s Eve Because Of COVID Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois set a COVID-19 record Thursday, with more than 30,000 new cases across the state. The figure amounts to the highest one day total ever, and the surge in Chicago is forcing some restaurants to shut their doors again. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Thursday night, some chefs also said this spike couldn’t have come at a worse time. For a lot of restaurants, New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year – and that makes it all the more painful to have to make the decision to shut their doors. But for the...
COVID-19 Tests Pile Up At FedEx Dropboxes, Shipping Businesses Swamped, As CPS Parents Rush To Get Kids’ Samples In

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 tests have been piling up at FedEx drop-boxes. At one dropoff spot where Chicago Public Schools parents were told to take their kids’ test kits, everything was left in a mess with hundreds of kits piled high and unprotected on a snowy sidewalk. Now, as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, parents are questioning whether their kids will be safe returning to school next Monday. CPS wanted parents to get the home test samples back to labs in enough time. Parents did their part, but FedEx boxes – and even shipping stores – were inundated with samples. It...
Restaurant In Chatham Neighborhood Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHICAGO (CBS) – People looking to get their COVID shot can get it Thursday at a vaccination clinic in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. It will run through 1 p.m. this afternoon at Josephine’s Restaurant on East 79th Street. It’s a community response to the rise in COVID cases. The Illinois Department of Health says only 49% of people in the 60619 zip code are fully vaccinated. 56% have had only one dose of vaccine.
COVID Closes UChicago Ingalls-Flossmoor Urgent Aid, Olympia Fields Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are two closings connected to the COVID outbreak. The Urgent Aid center at UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls-Flossmoor location is now closed. The hospital said it has to consolidate its resources because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Staff members will be moved to other urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park. Hospital officials will re-evaluate the closure every day or two. Also, the Olympia Fields Walmart is closed for cleaning and to restock. The megaretailer said it wants to help fight the rising COVID cases, o it’s bringing in a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. The closure will also help workers restock the shelves. It should be open Thursday morning.
Citing COVID-19 Case Spikes, New Vaccine Policy, Tacotlan In Hermosa Goes Carry-Out Only

CHICAGO (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases surge and facing a city requirement to ask customers for vaccination status, the owner of Tacotlan in the Hermosa neighborhood, is now only offering carryout service. “We don’t honestly have the time or the bandwith to be asking you for these cards,” co-owner Jessica Perjes said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) The restaurant, 4312 W Fullerton, eliminated in-dining service at the beginning of the pandemic as well, Perjes said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) “I know we will get through it,” she said. Chicago restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues that serve food or drinks will have to begin checking customers’ vaccination status, starting Jan. 3.  Restaurants in Cook County will have to do the same.  Aside from the vaccination policy, some restaurants have been temporarily closing due to the spike on COVID infections. One suburb, Orland Park, is vowing to not enforce the vaccination proof policy. Other restaurants are asking for more time to enforce the requirement and there are growing questions about how the new policy will be enforced. 
Chicago Proof Of Vaccination Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday For Everyone 5 And Older

CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday brings big changes for restaurants and many other businesses in Chicago as a vaccination mandate goes into effect. Many restaurant owners who have spoken with CBS 2 say they have been prepared, but others wish they had more time to prepare for this with both getting employees vaccinated and implementation with customers. . The vaccination requirement applies to all restaurants’ employees and customers. It has not come without a bit of pushback from restuarnts in both the city and some suburbs. Last week, the Chicago Restaurant Coalition delivered a formal request to the mayor’s office, asking to extend the...
Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
