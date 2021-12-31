Editorial: Take enhanced precautions when celebrating on New Year's Eve

Organizers of New Year’s Eve events focused on COVID-19 safety precautions.The Arts Council, which organized the Opening Night event, had COVID-19 safety precautions in place. For those who wanted to celebrate, they had plans to keep families safe.The organizers said that with the pandemic still ongoing, there were plenty of ways that folks could stay safe and take precautions while enjoying the festivities. In 2020, OKC’s Opening Night had to go completely virtual.”I was actually here at the ballpark but everyone else was at home nice and warm. It was a very cold New Year’s Eve, which we’re really fortunate that the weather is going to be fantastic tonight and we’ll be back in the ballpark,” said Kendall Bleakley, the Opening Night co-chair.The event was back in the ballpark with a range of activities like face painting, an interactive mural and live music. People could celebrate with others or spread out.”It just brings everyone a little bit together but there’s still plenty of space to spread out and a lot of airflow, and less walking distance,” Bleakley said.Staff also had other mitigation tools onsite for those wanting that extra layer of protection.”Mask up, sanitation stations, be conscious of the distance you have between folks and it’s going to be outside, so it’s a pretty good event for having in that era,” said David Patterson of the OKC Arts Council.For those who were still unsure about large gatherings, folks also had the option of enjoying the night’s showcase event, the midnight fireworks, from a distance.”Yeah, that’s going to be the other things, is there will be people parked all around the Bricktown area waiting for the fireworks,” Patterson said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO