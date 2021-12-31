ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Take enhanced precautions when celebrating on New Year's Eve

Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tradition of New Year’s Eve revelry always comes with recommendations for designated drivers and celebratory moderation. This year continues with calls for enhanced safety precautions when in group gatherings. The nation is in the grip of the omicron variant of COVID-19, reigniting alerts for masking among unvaccinated...

tulsaworld.com

YourErie

Coronavirus: County Executive recommends health precautions this New Year’s Eve; 167 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 167 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 28. The cumulative total in the county now stands at 40,770, with 659 total deaths. According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
blackchronicle.com

New Year’s Eve organizers focused on COVID-19 safety precautions

Organizers of New Year’s Eve events focused on COVID-19 safety precautions.The Arts Council, which organized the Opening Night event, had COVID-19 safety precautions in place. For those who wanted to celebrate, they had plans to keep families safe.The organizers said that with the pandemic still ongoing, there were plenty of ways that folks could stay safe and take precautions while enjoying the festivities. In 2020, OKC’s Opening Night had to go completely virtual.”I was actually here at the ballpark but everyone else was at home nice and warm. It was a very cold New Year’s Eve, which we’re really fortunate that the weather is going to be fantastic tonight and we’ll be back in the ballpark,” said Kendall Bleakley, the Opening Night co-chair.The event was back in the ballpark with a range of activities like face painting, an interactive mural and live music. People could celebrate with others or spread out.”It just brings everyone a little bit together but there’s still plenty of space to spread out and a lot of airflow, and less walking distance,” Bleakley said.Staff also had other mitigation tools onsite for those wanting that extra layer of protection.”Mask up, sanitation stations, be conscious of the distance you have between folks and it’s going to be outside, so it’s a pretty good event for having in that era,” said David Patterson of the OKC Arts Council.For those who were still unsure about large gatherings, folks also had the option of enjoying the night’s showcase event, the midnight fireworks, from a distance.”Yeah, that’s going to be the other things, is there will be people parked all around the Bricktown area waiting for the fireworks,” Patterson said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Anthony Fauci
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Unvaxxed high school sweethearts die of Covid on the same day

A married couple who had been high school sweethearts died from Covid-19 complications on the same day.Alvaro, 44 and Sylvia, 42 Fernandez, of Loma Linda, California, died just hours apart due to Covid-19. Both were unvaccinated. They leave behind four children. “My brother and my sister-in-law, they were very close,” Salvador Fernandez, Alvaro’s brother, told KNBC. “They were high school sweethearts. They've been together since she was 15. One couldn’t live without the other.”The couple had been married for 25 years. According to family members, the pair both tested positive for the virus just days before they died. Mr...
RELATIONSHIPS
Florida Phoenix

Health experts worry CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination rates appear inflated | Analysis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times By Phil Galewitz For nearly a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccine tracker has shown that virtually everyone 65 and older in the United States — 99.9 percent — has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. That would be remarkable — if true. But health experts and state officials say it’s certainly […] The post Health experts worry CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination rates appear inflated | Analysis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

