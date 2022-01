It’s taken 20 different starting lineups, but the Lakers have found something that might just carry them through the stretch without Anthony Davis. One of the notable aspects of the Lakers’ torching of the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night was that it was the second time the Lakers have started LeBron James at center. The ultra small-ball lineup has, at the very least, given the team the most energy that they’ve had in weeks, going 2-0 without playing traditional centers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO