ORLANDO – We’ve wrapped up live coverage of the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium. More than 100 of the nation’s top recruits were in attendance, and Michigan EDGE signee Derrick Moore was named MVP of the game. On3’s Jeremy Crabtree, Joseph Hastings and Jeremy Johnson were on location at Camping World Stadium and you can look back at their updates from the game.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO