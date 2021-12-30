OK Most Viewed Profiles in 2021: No. 6 Christian McGowan

SS Termarr Johnson (Mays HS, GA) was the best player at the event, and looked the part of a slam-dunk first-round pick. The hit tool is the best in the class thanks to electric hands and a thunderous barrel, but perhaps most importantly, his ability to consistently be on time with elite pitch recognition. Just 5-foot-8, 194-pounds, he is a giant in the box, commanding respect with the ability to leave the yard with each swing. A more pronounced load of the hands works deeper down and back with a larger leg kick giving way to plus bat speed thanks to the quickest of hands and innate ability to turn the barrel with authority. His compact strength shows up at its best when working to the back side gap as the barrel seems to stay in the zone forever while working uphill. An elite mover with supreme confidence, the aggressive use of the lower-half, and the torque created is eye-opening and astounding. There is flair to his game, and the bright lights and bigger stage only serve to boost the present tools. Defensively, the glove is a plus-tool with a quick arm/release from all angles. It can be easy to dismiss him as a future offensive second baseman because of the size, but the actions more than warrant a look at shortstop professionally, and he can more than play above average at any spot on the dirt as a future hybrid defender who can move around the diamond while keeping the bat firmly in the lineup. A statsheet filler, Johnson played in just three games but finished 4-for-7 with a double and three walks without striking out, and even his outs were hit hard. Closing out his summer on a high note, Johnson cemented himself as the best hitter in the class, and has the least amount of risk of any prospect in the country.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO