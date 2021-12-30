ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin will be without four key contributors against Arizona State

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
As Wisconsin gets set for their 20th consecutive bowl game appearance, the Badgers will have to battle without four key players.

Wisconsin released their pregame status report on Thursday night, and the Badgers will be missing starters on both sides of the football. When they take the field against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl, UW will look to win without Joe Tippmann and Logan Bruss, both of whom have been weekly starters on the offensive line.

The Badgers will also be without senior wide receiver Danny Davis III, who finished the year with 32 grabs for 478 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wisconsin is also missing starting cornerback Faion Hicks, who has handled the assignment of the opponents best wide receiver during a number of weeks throughout the season.

Here is a look at Wisconsin’s full list of players who will miss the Las Vegas Bowl:

