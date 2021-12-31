ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Not a minute to spare: father, son team up to rescue man trapped in car as fire erupts

By J.H. OSBORNE josborne@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTVILLE — Angels exist and Christmas miracles happen. Just ask two families brought together by what both think was God’s hand in saving an 89-year-old man from the burning wreckage of his car on Christmas Day. J.D Winegar was driving home from a family gathering when he...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 3

Tracy Fleming
3d ago

Thank you father and. son. you two are Angels. so glad everyone is ok. yeah, most would've just called 911 and drove off. Thank You ❤ God is Good.............

Reply
3
 

