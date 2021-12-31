ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Spencer Rattler sends message to South Carolina after Duke's Mayo Bowl

By Chandler Vessels about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spencer Rattler could only watch as South Carolina earned a 38-21 victory against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday. Although he isn’t set to join the Gamecocks until next season, the former Oklahoma quarterback had a message for his new team after the game....

www.on3.com

Comments / 11

Tim Miller
3d ago

He'll be watching his future teammates play some more while he's riding the wood on the sideline

Reply(1)
9
David Russell
3d ago

Oklahoma was even more dominant after shedding a bad coach and under-performing over-rated players

Reply(2)
7
Related
FanSided

Caleb Williams has message for Bob Stoops after Alamo Bowl win, Stoops responds

Quarterback Caleb Williams was grateful for the way Bob Stoops stepped in to lead the Oklahoma football team in the Alamo Bowl against the Oregon Ducks. The Oklahoma Sooners got a huge break when Bob Stoops stepped in to take over for the Alamo Bowl after Lincoln Riley left for the USC Trojans. Riley’s abrupt and controversial departure following the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Bedlam caused some chaos for the folks in Norman, but Stoops was able to return and help keep the Sooners steady.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Lincoln Riley
On3.com

What Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl loss

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opening statement. “Well, obviously didn’t finish the outcome that we wanted. We’re obviously disappointed. I thought the kids prepared tremendously. I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. But these guys, man, this is a special group; and for those that aren’t coming back, they’re going to be greatly missed. More than anything, I think there’s a group that’s, one, disappointed, but, two, motivated, motivated to right what happened today and to start the progression for the future. As I told them 28 days ago, this is about right now. This is about finishing this season off the right way. Didn’t happen. And it’s okay. All we can do now is start focusing on what we’ll do as we move forward to make sure that we’re successful the next time we’re on a field.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Transfer News

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer. South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outback Bowl#American Football#Mayo Bowl#Gamecocks#Spencerrattler#Sec#Heisman#Sooners
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
247Sports

Notre Dame's collapse against Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl earns Marcus Freeman criticism in debut

Notre Dame entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., in a unique position with new coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly on a full-time basis. Rarely does a newly hired head coach make his debut in such a prestigious, high-stakes game, but Freeman did so with the No. 5 Fighting Irish taking on a difficult opponent in No. 9 Oklahoma State. And like usual, the Irish flopped on the big stage as their first win in a New Year's Six or equivalent bowl game since 1993 eluded them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy