Ohio State did not get off to a good start in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes trailed Utah 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Ohio State was able to score 21 points in the second quarter, but Utah matched that, making it a 35-21 lead for the Utes at halftime. But when Ohio State got to the locker room at halftime, head coach Ryan Day said that everything changed.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO