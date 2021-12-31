D'Augustino sets scoring mark

Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino drives to the basket during a game against Belpre on Nov. 26. D'Augustino scored a school-record 43 points in Alexander's 84-66 loss at Waterford on Thursday. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

WATERFORD — Kyler D'Augustino made school history on Thursday.

D'Augustino, Alexander's junior guard, set a single-game scoring record with 43 points in an 84-66 loss at Waterford.

D'Augustino broke the previous record held by Scott Chapman, who scored 42 points in a 99-65 win over Miller on Jan. 29, 1993.

Chapman's record of nearly 29 years fell after D'Augustino's furious finish in an attempt to bring the Spartans back against the Wildcats.

D'Augustino scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, making two 3-pointers and six 2-point field goals in that frame alone.

D'Augustino finished 17 of 36 from the field, going 10 of 22 from 2-point range and 7 of 14 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds, three steals and two assists, also committing just two turnovers.

D'Augustino scored eight points in the first quarter, adding seven more in the second quarter and nine in the third. He was 2 of 7 from the free throw line in the game.

Waterford spoiled D'Augustino's outing with its own offensive performance. The Wildcats led 13-10 after one quarter, and extended that advantage to 34-24 at halftime. They led 54-39 after three quarters, then won the fourth quarter 30-27.

Holden Dailey led Waterford with 26 points on 10 of 20 shooting, adding nine rebounds and two assists. Jarrett Armstrong had 20 points, making 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Jacob Huffman had 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting and seven rebounds, with Grant McCutcheon scoring 11 points and handing out five assists.

Waterford was 27 of 47 from the field with just eight turnovers.

Alexander finished 28 of 60 from the field with just eight turnovers as well.

Braydin McKee added eight points for Alexander, while Jace Ervin had six points. Dylan Allison added three points, while Levi Thompson, Alex Norris and Zach Barnhouse each scored two points.

Alexander (4-7) hosts Nelsonville-York on Tuesday.