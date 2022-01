SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies throughout the state are joining together to remind motorists that the most important gift they can give to friends and family is their safe arrival. During this busy travel time, law enforcement will be increasing its efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads and make sure that all travelers buckled up.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO