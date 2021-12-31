ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Department of Education announces 2021 graduation rates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Education released state graduation rates for 2021. 86.69% of students in the class of 2021 graduated. Additionally,...

The 74

Confronting Teacher Shortages: State Passes New Law to Aid Aspiring Educators

In an effort to reduce longstanding teacher shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in September creating new pathways to the classroom for would-be teachers who lack the proper credentials. Under the law, the state Department of Education will create a five-year pilot program in which officials will issue “limited certificates of eligibility” to prospective […]
EDUCATION
NBC Washington

‘Keep Schools Open,' Maryland Education Department Says

Maryland’s education department urged school systems on Monday to keep classrooms open in-person despite a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state. The Maryland State Department of Education prioritizes “safe, full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions,” the department said in a statement. School closures due...
MARYLAND STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy, NJ Department of Education announce second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act school security projects

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Commissioner of Education Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan Wednesday submitted the second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA) school security project recommendations to the Legislature for approval. If approved, the projects submitted to the Legislature today will provide districts...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Department of Education awards grants to five universities

The Mississippi Department of Education awards almost $10 million grants to five universities to help fight the state’s teacher shortage. William Carey University and Delta State received about $1.9 million each while the University of Southern Mississippi, Jackson State University, and Mississippi State received grants of about $2 million.
COLLEGES
Indiana State
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning

BALTIMORE, MD—In response to several temporary school closures across the state, the Maryland State Department of Education on Monday released the following statement: Understanding the concerns regarding rapidly changing conditions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) continue to prioritize safe full-time, in-person instruction with minimal disruptions. There are proven evidence-based public … Continue reading "Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning" The post Maryland State Department of Education urges continued full-time, in-person learning appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
wnynewsnow.com

NYS Education Department Cancels January 2022 Regents Exams

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – The New York State Education Department announced Tuesday the January 2022 High School Regents exams are being canceled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the NYSED, the cancellation applies to all Regents exams that were scheduled during the January 2022 exam period. At...
EDUCATION
nwindianabusiness.com

Indiana Commission for Higher Education seeks next commissioner

The search committee for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for the organization’s next commissioner. Deadline for applications is Jan. 15. The search committee, includes six long-serving commission members – Jud Fisher (search committee chair), Dan Peterson, Chris Murphy, Chris LaMothe, Dennis Bland and Mike Alley....
EDUCATION
West Central Reporter

IC education department among leaders participating in statewide pilot program

Illinois College issued the following announcement on Dec. 15. The Illinois State Board of Education recently announced the program, which will establish best practices before requiring plans from all of the more than 50 teacher preparation programs across the state. The goal of the program is to improve recruitment and retention of future teachers of color in a state where 82% of teachers identify as white, but less than half of public school students identify as white.
ILLINOIS STATE
wisc.edu

School of Education honors Winter 2021 graduates

The School of Education honored its Winter 2021 graduates during a Pre-Commencement Celebration Sunday morning, Dec. 19, at the Memorial Union’s Great Hall. The celebration included a traditional Hooding Ceremony for PhD recipients, while students who received their master’s and undergraduate degrees also were recognized and congratulated by Dean Diana Hess.
MADISON, WI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Narcan allowed in Arkansas schools, department of education announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy came together to announce the Naloxone Protocol for Arkansas. This protocol will allow Arkansas-licensed pharmacists to dispense naloxone, as well as any necessary administration supplies, to eligible individuals who are at risk of an opioid-related overdose, or who are family members, friends, or others who are in a position to help someone who is at risk of an opioid-related overdose, the department of education said.
ARKANSAS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

State Releases 2021 Graduation Rates

The Indiana Department of Education has released the 2021 state graduation rates. The IDOE says data found that 86.7% of students in the class of 2021 graduated, down one percentage point from the previous year. The IDOE says the rates correspond with research that shows substantial academic impacts due to...
EDUCATION
1380kcim.com

CCSD Board Of Education Reinstates Graduation Requirements Suspended At Start Of Pandemic

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education voted last night (Monday) to reinstate three board policies that were suspended during the spring semester of the 2019/20 school year due to the pandemic. Those polices all fall into the 500 series, some of which deals with graduation requirements for Carroll High School (CHS) students. During their April 2020 meeting, the board voted to suspended these requirements, such as the minimum number of total credits and in specific content areas, when the remainder of the school year was called off as the state entered the early stages of the pandemic, and the policy has remained inactive since. While the polices were suspended during the 2020/21 school year, school officials note it had a negligible, if any, effect on graduating seniors. The board unanimously agreed to reestablish the graduation requirement policies without any changes.
CARROLL, IA
Newcastle Pacer

Elliott appointed secretary of Chickasaw Nation Department of Education

Governor Bill Anoatubby has recently appointed Nathan Elliott as Secretary of the new Chickasaw Nation Department of Education. Elliott, who ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
EDUCATION
indianapublicmedia.org

A year in review: Indiana's top 2021 education stories and trends

This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot more attention given to schools for how they've handled COVID-19 and other issues. A lot changed for Hoosiers, and several trends affected schools in interesting or challenging ways.
INDIANA STATE
heraldadvocate.com

NETC announces educators of the year

Three members of Northeastern Technical College’s faculty and staff were recently named local winners of the South Carolina Technical Education Association (SCTEA) Educator of the Year Awards. Hope Pigg of Mt. Croghan was selected for Administrator of the Year for her exceptional management skills as the Director of Nursing...
CHESTERFIELD, SC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Department of Education data shows lasting challenges of COVID

Iowa schools reported rising enrollments and declining test scores in 2021, as students and teachers recover from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Education released several reports this month which gauge how Iowa schools have recovered from widespread disruptions in the spring and fall of 2020. The state found that over two […] The post Department of Education data shows lasting challenges of COVID appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EDUCATION

