Indiana Department of Education announces 2021 graduation rates

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education voted last night (Monday) to reinstate three board policies that were suspended during the spring semester of the 2019/20 school year due to the pandemic. Those polices all fall into the 500 series, some of which deals with graduation requirements for Carroll High School (CHS) students. During their April 2020 meeting, the board voted to suspended these requirements, such as the minimum number of total credits and in specific content areas, when the remainder of the school year was called off as the state entered the early stages of the pandemic, and the policy has remained inactive since. While the polices were suspended during the 2020/21 school year, school officials note it had a negligible, if any, effect on graduating seniors. The board unanimously agreed to reestablish the graduation requirement policies without any changes.

CARROLL, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO