ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comparing Atmospheric Vortices On Jupiter And Earth

SpaceRef
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe left image shows a phytoplankton bloom in the Norwegian Sea. The right image shows turbulent clouds in Jupiter's atmosphere. Jupiter's atmosphere is one of the most turbulent places in the...

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Fireballs expected to blaze across the sky tonight

The Geminid meteor shower – always a highlight of the meteor year – is expected to peak tonight into tomorrow morning, with prime viewing opportunities arriving from 3 a.m. to dawn. “The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a...
ASTRONOMY
FOX2Now

Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week

ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

We Now Know The Time Of Year The Dino-Killing Asteroid Hit Earth

The gift that is possibly the most remarkable fossil discovery ever made keeps on giving, revealing the time of year at which the asteroid that made the Chicxulub Crater struck the Earth. The discovery could help us understand the forces that allowed a quarter of living species to survive, while the rest died.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orbiting Jupiter#Earth#Atmospheric#Oceans#Jovian#Twitter
Phys.org

A young, sun-like star may hold warnings for life on Earth

Astronomers spying on a stellar system located dozens of lightyears from Earth have, for the first time, observed a troubling fireworks show: A star, named EK Draconis, ejected a massive burst of energy and charged particles much more powerful than anything scientists have seen in our own solar system. The...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists find massive planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter that shouldn’t exist

Scientists have found an “alien world” that is almost 10 times bigger than Jupiter, prompting speculation about the planet’s origins.The mysterious new giant gas planet is one of the heaviest ever found and was discovered in the Centaurus constellation about 325 light years away, revealed a new study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.The planet, named b Centauri b, was found orbiting b Centauri, a two-star system with a mass at least six times that of the Sun. It is the hottest and largest planet-hosting system known to date.Until now, astronomers said no planets had been spotted around...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Asteroid impact sparked two years of darkness

The asteroid impact that wiped out most of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sparked two years of darkness caused by the soot from raging wildfires that filled the sky and blocked the sun. This phenomenon further contributed to the wave of extinctions that followed. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) on December 16.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy