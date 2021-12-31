StormTeam3: Wind Chill and Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Friday

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Southeast Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northern Maryland, northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO