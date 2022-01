If investors were wary about the state of crypto heading into 2022, they needn’t worry; it looks like the asset class is primed for some bullish momentum as we get into the new year. Indeed, the appetite for crypto buying seems nowhere near satiated, even as some worry lingers about the immediate future of the asset class. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is one company who is set to greatly benefit from this massive buying. As such, Coinbase stock is a topic of interest.

