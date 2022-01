BitMEX said the BMEX token will have a maximum supply of 450 million and will be vested for a period of up to 5 years. Seychelles-based digital assets derivatives exchange BitMEX has announced the minting of its native digital currency, the BMEX token. Tagged as the “token for true believers” in cryptocurrencies and of its platform, the company has defined guidelines for becoming one of the early users who will gain access to the BMEX tokens.

CURRENCIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO