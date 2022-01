A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO