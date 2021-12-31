Why Doesn't James Bond Use an iPhone?

James Bond has been a major component of action movies for decades, with a number of different performers all carrying on the mantle, but for Daniel Craig's final outing as the character in No Time to Die, Bond was given an adventure he had never faced before: his own fatal sacrifice. With the character never being given such a definitive sendoff, audiences are still grappling with that film's finale and what it means for the franchise's future, but Craig himself recently confirmed that it was his wish from the early days of his tenure to be killed in his final film.

