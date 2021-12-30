ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her

By Getty Images
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
extratv

New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Betty White
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Betty White Plans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is going all out for her 100th birthday!. The beloved icon will turn 100 years old on Jan. 17, and she's celebrating the momentous milestone with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration. "Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Betty White gives her secret for living to 100

Betty White will turn 100 on Jan. 17, and she's feeling pretty good about it. The "Golden Girls" star told People one of her secrets to aging gracefully has been maintaining her sense of optimism. Another, she joked, is keeping a special sort of diet: "I try to avoid anything...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Valerie Bertinelli, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars React to Betty White’s Death at Age 99: ‘Thanks for the Laughs’

An outpouring of grief. After Betty White‘s death at age 99, tons of celebrities shared their memories of the beloved actress. Valerie Bertinelli, who starred alongside the Golden Girls veteran in Hot in Cleveland, paid tribute to White via Twitter. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” she wrote on Friday, December 31. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Tribute to Betty White Remembers Her Foul-Mouthed Deadpool Review

Betty White once bestowed Deadpool with Hollywood's highest honor: four Golden Girl awards. Ryan Reynolds' 2016 Marvel movie received the "best review ever" from the Golden Girls star, raving about the raunchy and R-rated Deadpool as "the best picture of the year." White, who starred alongside Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, appeared as part of the film's viral marketing campaign in the lead up to its release over Valentine's Day weekend. Reynolds and the official @DeadpoolMovie account subsequently celebrated White, who Reynolds joked was his "ex-girlfriend," with annual birthday wishes and tributes to the entertainment icon who died Friday aged 99.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Honors ‘The Proposal’ Costar Betty White After Her Death: ‘The World Looks Different Now’

Paying tribute. After Betty White died just shy of her 100th birthday, her former Proposal costar Ryan Reynolds has honored her legacy. “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation,” Reynolds, 45, tweeted on Friday, December 31. “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds among celebrities to pay tribute to acclaimed actress Betty White

Ryan Reynolds Kathy Griffin and Michelle Obama are among the celebrity figures from around the globe who have paid tribute to “brilliant talent” Betty White following her death aged 99.The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, has died less than a month before her 100th birthday.She appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years. View this post on Instagram ...
CELEBRITIES

