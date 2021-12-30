ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino Says Carisi ‘Gets to Flex His Cop Muscles’ on a Case

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino Says Carisi ‘Gets...

Law & Order SVU Season 23: Rollins and Carisi Are Together

Romance tends to get lost in the sauce on cop shows like Law & Order where the entire premise of the show focuses on getting the bad guy and putting them behind bars. After playing in our faces for years and slowly teasing us with the Benson and Stabler, they finally got something right. Yes, we’re talking about the budding romantic relationship between Amanda Rollins and Dominic Carisi. If you don’t know in Law & Order SVU Season 23, Rollins and Carisi are an official couple. This means so much to fans because we’re ready to explore other aspects of our favorite detectives lives outside of the precinct.
The 15 Best Law And Order: Svu Characters Ranked

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," colloquially known as "Law & Order: Svu" or simply "Svu," is creator Dick Wolf's best entry in the franchise. It's the de facto show to watch while doing laundry and washing dishes. It carries such an episodic verve that fans can happily sit and watch an episode they've seen dozens of times before, simply because it's on (and it's on a lot). It's also, as of 2021, the longest-running primetime live-action show in history, with the show airing its 500th episode during its 23rd season.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Is Benson’s Son Facing Dangerous Situation in New Episode?

Law & Order: SVU lead Olivia Benson is no stranger to taking on difficult cases, but now she’s facing a new challenge: her son being bullied. The second episode of SVU following the midseason break will see Benson taking on cases both at home and at work. The synopsis reads: “A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied.”
Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Find One Episode Too Hard to Watch

There are a lot of episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” that are hard to watch just by the nature of their subject matter. In a way, you need an iron will to watch the series in general. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. But there was one episode from season 9 that fans agree was almost a step too far.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Paul Wesley Faced Tough Competition To Land His Role

Before he was known for playing Stefan Salvatore on “The Vampire Diaries,” Paul Wesley actually had a few roles on “Law & Order: SVU.” He played teenage wrestler Danny in the season 2 episode “Wrong Is Right,” who was assaulted by his friend’s guardian and was key in helping Benson and Stabler figure out that the guy was a predator. He also played Luke in the “Criminal Intent” episode “Malignant.”
‘The Power of the Dog’ Featured a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum

Did you know that The Power of the Dog and Law & Order: SVU shares the same actor?. The Power of the Dog is one of the most critically acclaimed films of this past year. Overall, it received 7 Golden Globe nominations. Adam Beach not only starred in the film but was also featured on Law & Order: SVU for twenty episodes between 2007 and 2008.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Celebrates a ‘White Christmas’

For some parts of the country, like certain parts of Colorado, the idea of a “White Christmas” is still pretty up in the air. Fort Collins hasn’t gotten a single measurable snowfall, for instance, and that’s quite the shame. Switzerland, on the other hand, might as well be the next North Pole. It’s no wonder “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and her family are celebrating the holidays there this year.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over the Moment Fin and Stabler Butted Heads

Stabler and Fin haven’t always seen eye to eye on “Law & Order: SVU,” but things never got too heated. Until the season 7 episode “Venom.” This episode featured Fin’s estranged son Ken, who was arrested while drunk searching for a body he said he overheard someone talking about in a bar. Things become more intense between father and son when Fin finds out that Ken called Benson first instead of his own father. Turns out, they don’t have the best relationship. That still doesn’t excuse Stabler for basically calling Fin a deadbeat dad.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Wishes for ‘Peace and Unity’ in New Year

“Law & Order: SVU” actress Mariska Hargitay is wishing for more love in 2022: “May we all put our best foot and best selves forward.”. 2022 is officially here, and hope is in the air. After the trials and tribulations of the past two years, I myself am hoping for some happier moments in the coming months. “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay is doing the same. In a new Instagram posts, she wishes her fans a Happy New Year.
