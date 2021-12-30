‘Law & Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino Says Carisi ‘Gets to Flex His Cop Muscles’ on a Case

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," colloquially known as "Law & Order: Svu" or simply "Svu," is creator Dick Wolf's best entry in the franchise. It's the de facto show to watch while doing laundry and washing dishes. It carries such an episodic verve that fans can happily sit and watch an episode they've seen dozens of times before, simply because it's on (and it's on a lot). It's also, as of 2021, the longest-running primetime live-action show in history, with the show airing its 500th episode during its 23rd season.
