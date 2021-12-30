‘Law & Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino Says Carisi ‘Gets to Flex His Cop Muscles’ on a Case

Romance tends to get lost in the sauce on cop shows like Law & Order where the entire premise of the show focuses on getting the bad guy and putting them behind bars. After playing in our faces for years and slowly teasing us with the Benson and Stabler, they finally got something right. Yes, we’re talking about the budding romantic relationship between Amanda Rollins and Dominic Carisi. If you don’t know in Law & Order SVU Season 23, Rollins and Carisi are an official couple. This means so much to fans because we’re ready to explore other aspects of our favorite detectives lives outside of the precinct.

