The Arizona Cardinals escaped the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday, 25-22 in what could be a preview of another exciting matchup in the coming days. The narrow victory was a huge sigh of relief for the Cardinals who broke their three-game skid. It helped that their star quarterback Kyler Murray was in a very familiar place. The 24-year-old QB grew up just a few miles from the Cowboys AT&T Stadium and according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Murray hasn’t lost a game in the said venue since high school.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO