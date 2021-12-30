ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

TNT set for its first, and a frigid, Winter Classic

By Dan Caesar
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTNT is ready to televise the Winter Classic, the NHL’s showcase regular-season game, for the first time and like predecessor NBC it is going all-out for the league’s outdoor New Year’s Day game. Before the Blues play the Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. Saturday at Target...

www.stltoday.com

NHL
CBS Sports

2022 Winter Classic: Wild vs. Blues live updates, scores, and highlights as NHL outdoor game returns

The temperature may be freezing cold, but the St. Louis Blues offense has been hot at the 2022 Winter Classic. The Blues registered five goals in the second period thanks to Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krug and own a 6-2 lead. Kyrou has already registered four points on the night and it marks the first time that an NHL player has recorded a four-point outing in an outdoor game.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild gets Winter Classic dress rehearsal by practicing at Target Field

The chill wasn't the only element the Wild had to combat when players tested the ice at Target Field ahead of the Winter Classic. A Friday afternoon snowfall coincided with their practice, adding even more fluff to an outfield already blanketed in white. "It was a little bit funky at...
NHL
bleachernation.com

New Year’s Day Bummer, Frigid Winter Classic, Good Deeds in Seattle, U.S. Women’s Team Announced, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

I sincerely hope you all enjoyed your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. I hope, if you didn’t pay to watch or weren’t being paid to watch yesterday’s Blackhawks game against the Predators, that you spent it doing something else. Maybe you were with friends and/or family, maybe you went out in the snow, maybe you just sat in a chair and stared at the wall. All would have been better options than spending your afternoon seeing the Blackhawks get trounced 6-1 in Nashville.
CHICAGO, IL
