ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lucas’ 25 points leads depleted Oregon St. past Utah 88-76

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sY9PH_0dZddpVS00
1 of 6

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas tied a season-high scoring 25 points and Warith Alatishe added 16 and Oregon State’s starting lineup filled statistical columns while beating Utah 88-76 on Thursday night.

With the exception of 11 seconds early Oregon State led the entire way. The Beavers (3-10, 1-2 Pac 12 Conference) now have won back-to-back contests following a 10-game skid.

Oregon State had only nine players available, as six were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, injuries or personal reasons.

Lucas made 9-of-11 foul shots, grabbed six rebounds and passed three assists. Alatishe had five rebounds and five steals and Dashawn Davis scored 13 points, distributed eight assists and collected five rebounds. Roman Silva scored 12, pulled six boards and blocked three shots and Dexter Akanno scored 10 points shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range.

Oregon State finished 55.7% shooting (34 for 61) and made half their 12 3-point attempts. The only mild blemish occurred at the foul line where the Beavers missed seven of 21 attempts.

Alatishe’s basket with 3:13 left before intermission made it 43-29 before the Utes closed to 47-38 at the break. Brandon Carlson’s 3-pointer with 16:33 remaining capped a 13-5 Utes run to bring Utah within 52-51. But the Beavers countered with an 11-4 run and Utah never got within three points the rest of the way.

David Jenkins Jr. scored 22 points for Utah, shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the 3 arc, and Marco Anthony scored 10.

Utah (8-5, 1-2) lost its fifth consecutive game to Oregon State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
fishduck.com

Let’s Be Thankful For the Coaches Who Have Left Oregon

In the last five years Oregon has seen two head coaches leave for their dream jobs. Willie Taggart didn’t even finish coaching the entirety of his first season at Oregon before he jumped at the opportunity to coach at Florida State. Mario Cristobal left after the Pac-12 Championship game after leading the program for four years.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Mobley, Love help Cavaliers rally past Pacers 108-104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Lamar Stevens added a season-high 15...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St#Ap#Beavers#Utes
The Oregonian

Will Richardson’s career-high 26, Jacob Young lead Oregon men’s basketball past Utah

EUGENE — Dana Altman was legitimately enthused about a defensive foul in the backcourt more than 50 feet from the basket. That’s the kind of game it was for Oregon against Utah Saturday night at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks, who have lacked offensive cohesiveness and identity most of the season, didn’t discover one during an 11-day break. So when all else failed it was a couple of blocks from Franck Kepnang and Nate Bittle and Oregon’s press defense that provided the energy on the court and got the crowd into what was a lackadaisical outing for 20-plus minutes.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

704K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy