PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases rise and concerns over a post-holiday surge continue, several school districts across our region have a tough decision to make before classes start back up: Revert back to remote learning or return to classes in-person. With COVID cases exploding throughout the region, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, school districts are grappling with whether to return students to in-person learning after the holiday break. The Garnet Valley School District in Delaware County will be returning students to the classroom next week but will be monitoring cases in the area very closely. “Clearly we’re not going to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO