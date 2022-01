Subaru will be taking the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon by storm next month with the unveiling of several sporty concepts. Chief of which will be the STI E-RA "for the carbon-neutral era," which tells us it will do without an internal combustion engine and embrace a purely electric powertrain. The showcar will signal the launch of an internal project to develop a high-performance EV, which should eventually come to fruition.

