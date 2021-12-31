ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid continues to loom over Ashes as Australia’s Travis Head tests positive

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Covid-19 continued to cast a long shadow over the Ashes, with a positive test for Australia batter Travis Head the latest issue to raise question marks over the last two Test matches.

Head’s result came back after the latest round of PCR testing, forcing him into a mandatory seven-day isolation in Melbourne while the rest of the squad move on to Sydney for the fourth Test.

That represents a further escalation following an outbreak in the England camp, which has so far seen seven cases comprising three members of support staff and four of the travelling family group.

Head coach Chris Silverwood is also isolating after one of his family came back positive and he has been forced to hand control of the team over to assistant Graham Thorpe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlUcs_0dZdcI4I00

Match referee David Boon has also been forced to stand down from the New Year Test after contracting the virus and the wider backdrop in Australia also offers up cause for concern, with the continuation of the Big Bash League in doubt due to the onward march of the omicron variant.

While there is a shared will to complete the full series as scheduled – England flew to Sydney on Friday on time after a full round of negative results – Australia began covering their bases by drafting Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis and Nic Maddinson in as squad cover.

Yet even the act of calling up three players following the withdrawal of just one suggests that there is mounting anxiety over the spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEIlM_0dZdcI4I00

England’s backroom team is already stretched thin, with spin coach Jeetan Patel, fast bowling specialist Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all in quarantine. Should more players, from either side, start to be drawn in there will be inevitable speculation over the viability of the series, which Australia have already won with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said: “As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily.

“Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men’s Ashes Test in Hobart.

“We are grateful to our exceptional medical staff for all the work they have done throughout this series and we will continue to work with and support the players, their families and staff from both teams.”

Head, Australia’s leading run-scorer in the series with 248 at an average of 62, could be replaced by Usman Khawaja at the SCG, with the experienced batter having served 12th man duties throughout the series.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Independent

Jason and Laura Kenny among Tokyo 2020 stars dominating New Year Honours list

Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic heroes from Tokyo dominate the New Year Honours list, with golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny receiving a knighthood and damehood respectively.Gold medallists Hannah Cockroft, Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Max Whitlock were among the other star names from the summer to be recognised with OBEs, while US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu has been made an MBE.She became the first British woman to win a grand slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, and the first qualifier of any nationality ever to do so.Raducanu said: “It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to...
WORLD
Telegraph

Australia's Covid lockdown mania hits the rocks of financial reality over 'sacred' Sydney Ashes Test

The omicron tsunami is breaking in Australia, shattering the country’s complacent assumption that it could defeat Covid-19 purely through border closures, mask mandates and endless QR code checks. A total of 32,946 cases were reported on Friday, eclipsing the national total for the whole of 2020 in just 24 hours. New South Wales, host state for next week’s increasingly precarious fourth Ashes Test, recorded a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Graham Thorpe
Person
Mitchell Marsh
Person
Josh Inglis
Person
Nic Maddinson
Person
Jeetan Patel
Person
Usman Khawaja
Person
David Boon
Person
Travis Head
The Independent

Australia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests

Australia are hopeful of no further disruptions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after their squad returned a full round of negative Covid-19 tests.Doubts had descended on the New Year fixture in Sydney when batter Travis Head was found to be carrying the virus prior to the team’s departure from Melbourne on Friday.He was the first player from either side to test positive in what has become a daily screening schedule, but seven members of England’s wider touring party, as well as match referee David Boon, had contracted the virus in recent days.Australia's players and support staff got the all-clear...
WORLD
The Independent

Jos Buttler committed to Test game despite disappointment of early Ashes loss

Jos Buttler insists he is committed to a future in Test cricket and is not planning to give up on the format after the disappointment of the Ashes.After three crushing defeats in a row at the hands of Australia, England’s hopes of regaining the urn are over with two games still to play and this winter’s trip looks set to be a watershed moment for the team.Those in leadership positions – from head coach Chris Silverwood to captain Joe Root and their higher-ups at the England and Wales Cricket Board – have already come under scrutiny but there has...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fresh Covid concerns hit England’s preparations for fourth Ashes Test

England’s preparations for the fourth Ashes Test fell victim to more Covid chaos on Sunday, with local net bowlers removed from their latest training session on the same day head coach Chris Silverwood joined the growing ranks of positive cases.Silverwood has been isolating with his family in Melbourne ever since one of them tested positive after the Boxing Day Test and a further case in their group takes the total number among the wider England party to nine.He was already resigned to missing the new year game in Sydney but his diagnosis, without symptoms, settles the issue. He will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Cricket Australia#Loom#Covid#The Big Bash League#Omicron#Unfortu
The Independent

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashes are a wake-up call for England’s batters, says Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe believes England’s under-performing batters have been handed “a wake-up call” by their Ashes travails and has already begun the work of rebuilding their techniques.With head coach Chris Silverwood in isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the touring camp, Thorpe will step up from his assistant role to take charge of the New Year Test in Sydney.At 3-0 down, the series and the urn are long gone but there are no hiding places for a batting unit that has been ruthlessly exposed by Australia’s high-class pace attack.No England player has made a century in the series, with captain...
SPORTS
The Independent

Zak Crawley vows to turn form around and eyes hundred in Sydney Test

England’s Zak Crawley has given a bullish appraisal of his poor form in 2021, insisting he is ready to turn a batting average of 10 into a century at the new year Test in Sydney. Crawley was heralded as the poster boy for a new generation of batting prospects when he scored a magnificent 267 against Pakistan 16 months ago, but his returns have been in tailspin ever since.He was dismissed cheaply twice on his comeback appearance in Melbourne, a Boxing Day rout that saw Australia retain the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket, lowering his career mark...
SPORTS
AFP

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley latest to test positive for Covid

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has joined the growing ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes series.Hockley is said to have had “no direct contact” with either team and is isolating with mild symptoms but his is just the latest in a widespread raft of positive results around the wider Test match environment.Only one player, Australia batter Travis Head, has so far been affected but the spread continues to grow sharply both in the community and close to the cricket.Four members of England’s backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood five of their travelling family contingent, match referee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Steve Smith surprised by Stuart Broad’s lack of action in Ashes series

Steve Smith has revealed England’s decision to make Stuart Broad a peripheral part of their Ashes campaign has raised eyebrows in the Australia camp.Broad was surprisingly overlooked for the series opener at The Gabba and again in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne getting his only chance so far on a flat deck in the day/night second Test.Now, with the series settled 3-0 in the home side’s favour, the 35-year-old has bowled just 36 overs – just four more than Joe Root – and is shaping to be little more than a footnote in his eighth Ashes campaign.He expressed...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie prepared to be hunted rather than hunter as GB kick off 2022

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Prime Minister Morrison upbeat amid Australia virus surge

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said his country's health system can cope with the new wave of coronavirus infections as Victoria state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations surged in New South Wales Morrison spoke in two television interviews before Monday’s figures were released.Victoria reported 8,577 new cases, a record for the state which eclipsed the previous peak of 7,442 on New Year’s Day.New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, saw a slight decline in case numbers from a record 22,577 on Saturday to 20,794 on Monday. But the number of people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ben Stokes distances himself from replacing Joe Root as England captain

Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind Joe Root’s England cricket captaincy, claiming he has no aspiration to replace him in the top job.When Root leads the side out in Sydney on Wednesday he will become the longest-serving Test skipper in the country’s history, overtaking predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 59 matches.But any sense of pride in that achievement will be tempered by the fact that, for the third time, he has just led an unsuccessful Ashes campaign. After a 4-0 defeat in 2017/18 and a 2-2 draw at home in 2019, he now finds his side 3-0...
SPORTS
The Independent

Darker times lie ahead after year cricket would like to forget

Starting an annual review with the events of 16 November feels like opening a book somewhere near the end. But this was the day English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned to its frequency in 2021. A seminal moment in a challenging year for the summer game. It was on this date Azeem Rafiq sat in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been tough, riddled with the usual snakepits whistleblowers must navigate...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

412K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy