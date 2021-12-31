ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalama, WA

Pickup slides, flips down Washington cliff; woman rescued

By Lindsay Nadrich, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12StN3_0dZdc4nN00

KALAMA, Wash. ( KOIN ) — A woman was rescued after her pickup truck went off a cliff and into the river near Kalama, Washington, Thursday morning.

The woman told Cowlitz County Fire crews she turned off her 4-wheel drive near the bottom of the hill because conditions looked better, Chief Vic Leatzow told Nexstar’s KOIN.

But when she came around the corner, she lost control and slid straight off the cliff. Her pickup flipped as it fell about 60 to 70 feet down the embankment. The bottom of her truck was in the Kalama River.

Car narrowly escapes falling tree on Oregon interstate, frightening video shows

“She went between two trees and hit the cedar tree and actually broke the cedar tree,” Leatzow said. “When it came down into that rock chute, it wedged her vehicle between the cedar tree and the side of the rock chute.”

Rescuers said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was able to get out of the truck on her own and climb a few feet up to a small ledge.

Another man on his way to work told KOIN he noticed tire tracks going off the road. He said he pulled over and though he couldn’t see anything he heard the woman yelling. He told her he would get help, but he had to drive back up the hill to get cell service to call 911.

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

“If it hadn’t been for that, she might still be out there,” Leatzow said.

It took about two and a half hours for the technical rescue team to accomplish their task. They used ropes to climb down and pull the woman up the cliff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x10UE_0dZdc4nN00
Cowlitz County Fire District 5 special operations in a rope rescue of a driver who went over a cliff into the Kalama River, December 30, 2021 (KOIN)

Firefighters said she was cold, but otherwise OK, and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Rescuers said it’s a miracle how this incident turned out.

“She needs to go buy some lottery tickets because to walk away from it, with what appeared to be no injuries, yeah, she’s very lucky,” Leatzow said. “Out of a 1000-yard area on that corner of the river that is the only – the only – spot that’s not 40-60 feet straight up and down rock wall.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalama, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Kalama, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Kalama, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rope Rescue#Weather#Rescue Team#Technical Rescue#Accident#Nexstar#Koin Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man in the foot Saturday morning. Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 6300 block of Hull Street Road at 6:40a.m. According to police, a man walked into Chippenham Hospital with a gunshot wound in his foot. […]
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

No one hurt in Emberwood Ave. shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — No injuries have been reported after a shooting on Emberwood Avenue early this morning. At around 12:45 a.m. Henrico Police got a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Emberwood Ave. According to police, no injuries have been reported at this time. Anyone with information related to this […]
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man shot on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man is hurt after a shooting on the city’s southside Saturday morning. Richmond police responded to an assault call on the 2100 block of Dinwiddie Avenue just after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital […]
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy