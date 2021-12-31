ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s Brandon Brown to be sponsored by LGBCoin in 2022 season

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Jenkins
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIcVu_0dZdaOIE00

( The Hill ) – NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the unwitting namesake of the anti-Biden rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” is set to be sponsored by LGBcoin for his 2022 season.

Brown announced the partnership with LGBcoin — a cryptocurrency “meme coin” playing off the “Let’s Go Brandon” catchphrase — in a tweet on Thursday.

“I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!” he wrote.

Brown recently told the New York Times that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics,” adding: “Our whole navigation is, you want to appeal to everybody, because, all in all, everybody is a consumer.”

‘Let’s go, Brandon’ merchandise sold in new stores

A press release announcing the sponsorship deal claimed it will promote “positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” James Koutoulas, an LGBCoin investor and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in the release. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The “Let’s go, Brandon” chant was born in October after Brown won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Fans at the event were heard yelling “F— Joe Biden” in the background of a post-race interview, however, NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting “ Let’s go, Brandon .”

The chant has since become a wry rallying cry for critics of President Biden .

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence cut down

Earlier this month, a father called into a holiday special and repeated the slogan to Biden and first lady Jill Biden after wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Male shot in head; female detained in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Friday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of Ramsgate Dr in reference to a gunshot victim. Deputies located a male with at least one gunshot wound to the head.  He […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Post Register

'Let's go Brandon' store opens in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) – A "Let's go Brandon" store has opened in Massachusetts. The new store sells merchandise like hats, shirts, stickers and signs. The phrase "Let's go Brandon" started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
FanSided

NASCAR has opened up the door for more controversy

Given the development of a recent sponsorship deal, NASCAR has found itself in a controversial situation that promises to get worse. LGBcoin.io announced earlier this week that they will be serving as the primary sponsor of Brandon Brown’s #68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The biggest announcement we are all still waiting for

With the year 2022 underway and the NASCAR season scheduled to begin next month, we are all still waiting on one big announcement. We are nearly two months into the NASCAR offseason, and the announcement that most fans have been looking for since months before the 2021 season ended in early November at Phoenix Raceway still hasn’t come.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Reveals His Controversial New Car

A NASCAR driver’s controversial new paint job is going viral on social media. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, unveiled his “Let’s Go Brandon” car this week. “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a popular chant among the right. It’s essentially code for...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Biden#Lgbcoin#Brandonbrown 68#The New York Times#American#Let S Go America#Talladega
FanSided

NASCAR: What 2021’s 3 new Cup teams all had in common

All three of the new NASCAR Cup Series teams from 2021 share one thing in common that only three of the sport’s other full-time teams do. Even before it began, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season had been dubbed the “best season ever”, and a lot of that had to do with the arrival of three new teams, including two which are co-owned by celebrities.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Brandon Brown's cryptocurrency sponsorship deal now in limbo over reference to 'Let's Go Brandon' chant

After picking up his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Talladega this past fall, Brandon Brown found himself in an awkward predicament following the he birth of the "Let's Go Brandon" chant that roped the independent driver from Virginia into the political sphere, a development that he had recently lamented as hurting his career. Now, the saga continues off the track with the matter of whether or not NASCAR will sign off on a potential full season of sponsorship for him.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: The ‘best-kept secret’ in the Cup Series

Kyle Larson discussed the “best-kept secret” in NASCAR, one to which he has gained access as the 2021 Cup Series champion. For the last 11 seasons, the NASCAR Cup Series champion has received a small brown leather book which is known as the Champion’s Journal. The tradition...
MOTORSPORTS
FOXBusiness

Brandon Brown's LGBCoin partnership not across finish line just yet

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has yet to be cleared to use the LGBCoin paint scheme for the 2022 season despite his team’s announcement on Thursday. Brandonbilt Motorsports said the driver partnered with LGBCoin for the next year and the cryptocurrency will have a big spot on the the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
MOTORSPORTS
Maryland Daily Record

Teresa Earnhardt Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

School: Bunker Hill High School, Claremont, North Carolina. Husband/Spouse Name: Dale Earnhardt (m. 1982; died 2001) Kids/Children Name: Taylor Nicole , Kerry Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Profession: Businesswoman (The President and the Chief Executive Officer of the DEI) Net Worth: $60 million. Last Updated: December 2021. Teresa Earnhardt...
CLAREMONT, NC
WJBF

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge, National Guard on standby to assist hospitals

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia broke the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with an extremely rapid rise passing the peaks previously set in January. The state recorded 13,670 positive tests, a combination of molecular PCR and rapid antigen tests, in its report released Tuesday. That boosted Georgia’s seven-day average of positive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

South Carolinians owed $700 million in unclaimed money; nearly $18 million in CSRA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office is looking to give back some major money to people in the Palmetto State and you could be one of them. “Well, I would pay off them bills; that’s number one,” Doris Foreman told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk laughing when asked what she […]
WJBF

Fatal accident on Troupe Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on the 1500 block of Troupe Street. Two vehicles collided head on. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver received minor injuries. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy