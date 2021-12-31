Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump

“Americans attacking Americans – that’s what I keep thinking about,” says Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) about the upcoming one year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. She recalls the day when a “violent medieval mob” stormed the seat of American democracy and used “the Trump false flag to beat police officers for hours and hours.” As a former impeachment manager, she knows what it takes to dig into the failed ex-president’s schemes and she’s confident that the January 6th committee will get the job done. Once the findings go public, she says “the American people will better understand who is culpable.”Jan. 1, 2022.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO