POTUS

Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump

MSNBC
 3 days ago

MSNBC legal contributors Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance join...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Rep. Bennie Thompson won’t rule out Jan. 6 criminal referral against Trump

Rep. Bennie Thompson refused Sunday to rule out the possibility of criminal referral against former President Donald Trump stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. “If there’s any confidence on the part of our committee that something criminal has occurred, we’ll make the referral,” Mr. Thompson, who heads the House committee investigating the riot, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Madeleine Dean hopes Trump’s base “is shrinking and…continues to shrink as we do our job”

“Americans attacking Americans – that’s what I keep thinking about,” says Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) about the upcoming one year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. She recalls the day when a “violent medieval mob” stormed the seat of American democracy and used “the Trump false flag to beat police officers for hours and hours.” As a former impeachment manager, she knows what it takes to dig into the failed ex-president’s schemes and she’s confident that the January 6th committee will get the job done. Once the findings go public, she says “the American people will better understand who is culpable.”Jan. 1, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
MSNBC

Republican Party paying Donald Trump's legal bills is more proof he owns the GOP

The Republican National Committee is paying for former President Donald Trump’s personal legal bills, which is legal, politically savvy and deeply informative about the future of the Republican Party. The RNC is not spending this up to $1.6 million on competitive federal or state races. It is not spending this money to push policy proposals. It is spending this money to pay for lawyers that Trump had to hire to defend himself in criminal and civil fraud investigations that do not relate to his time as president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's interference with the Covid response comes into sharper focus

A recent report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis didn't generate a flood of attention — I guess that's what happens when governmental reports are issued on a Friday afternoon around the holidays — but that's a shame because the findings were quite extraordinary. NBC News reported:
POTUS
MSNBC

Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

Trump ally Steve Bannon is indicted and awaiting trial for hiding evidence about his January 6th plotting. Now, one of his accomplices, Trump veteran Peter Navarro, has leaked information detailing the plan to rally Congressional Republicans to interfere with certifying Biden’s 2020 election win. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss the revelation and Navarro’s comments likening the effort to the “Green Bay Sweep.” Dec. 29, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

Here’s why a criminal referral for Trump by the Jan. 6 committee is a bad idea

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reportedly is considering a criminal referral of former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department. Committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said last week that the committee would not hesitate to make such a referral if the facts warranted it.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump spokesman financial records could ‘paint a picture’ of Jan 6 rally involvement

Phil Rucker, Harry Litman, and NBC’s Ali Vitali join Joe Fryer to discuss Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich’s lawsuit against the January 6th Committee’s request for access to his financial records. Budowich’s financial records could “paint a picture of the financing of the January rally, to the extent that he was involved in helping pay for them or at least helping frontload some of those expenses,” says Rucker. He believes Budowich’s lawsuit has committee members questioning, “what exactly is he hiding?”Dec. 27, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

