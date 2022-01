Season 12 episode 11 is the second episode poised to air on CBS in the new year, and it could be an interesting one for Jamie Reagan. So what’s going on here? Per the CBS synopsis, Will Estes’ character “introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct.” What is this? We should admit that we’re not someone altogether knowledgeable about saluting rules. Why would this matter at all? It could be tied to some sort of strange sense of honor or respect. There may be some sort of code that he is trying to follow or reintroduce on the job.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO