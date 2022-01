Authorities have begun to look into what caused the devastating wildfire that burned down 991 buildings in the Boulder, Colorado area. Fox 31 Denver has reported that police are considering all of the possible causes. As of right now, arson or human negligence haven’t been ruled out. If authorities discover that humans were behind the fire, they would be held accountable. The fire destroyed thousands of acres of land. Not to mention, hundreds of homes.

BOULDER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO