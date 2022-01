Expand your possibilities with the FICIHP Multifunctional Keyboard with 12.6″ Touchscreen. Giving you easy access to multiscreen work, this gadget has a conveniently located touch panel. With smooth operation, it’ll work so well that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Choose from two versions—K1 Scissor Switch and K2 Mechanical—depending on your preferences. Furthermore, you can pair it with your smartphone to get a second phone display when you want to better type. Not only that, but it also makes it so easy to switch programs and tabs on any device. Get a better, more integrated keystroke and touchscreen user experience with this device. Supporting computers that have Type-C full-function interfaces, it also works with those that have HDMI interfaces. Moreover, it supports smartphones with Type-C full-function interfaces as well. Use the touchscreen to directly control the computer, reducing your dependence on the mouse.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO