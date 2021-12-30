ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntley, IL

How high did Huntley junior tennis player Will Geske rank in Boys’ 18 bracket in November?

By McHenry Times
mchenrytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntley tennis player Will Geske finished 4,806th in November in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association....

