Unless you have absolutely no interest in automobiles, I don’t need to remind you how special the McLaren F1 is! The legendary British supercar was unveiled in May 1992, which means it’ll turn 30 in a few months. Designed by Gordan Murray and built by the same engineers who worked for the incredibly successful Formula 1 team, the McLaren F1 was destined to be one of the greatest automobiles ever made. It shouldn’t be a suspire that the supercar that held the title of the world’s fastest production car for 12 years is amongst the most desirable cars for collectors. At the 2021 Pebble Beach auction, a McLaren F1 was sold for $20.5 million, which ended up setting several new records just like the F1.

2 DAYS AGO