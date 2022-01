NEFT VODKA® STARTING THE NEW YEAR OFF WITH A BANG AT THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM'S BIG GAME ON JANUARY 1, 2022. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEFT Vodka, pioneer of a new category of ultra-premium sipping vodkas, today announced it will be kicking off the New Year with fans at the Rose Bowl Stadium's Big Game on New Year's Day, 2022. As the Official Vodka of the Stadium until mid-2023, NEFT intends to make a splash before and during the pre-game and game festivities, serving fans signature cocktails, samples, swag and other surprises.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO