Cowboys Feeling Good After Final Practice Before Fiesta Bowl

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Brian Kelly's daughter went viral on TikTok after her father left for LSU. Since Kelly was recently hired as a head coach at LSU, his daughter Grace Kelly--who is a senior at Notre Dame--shared a TikTok reacting to her father's departure for the south. "When you still have to graduate...
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes pulled out a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to reports, Buckeyes assistant Matt Barnes has confirmed that he is heading to Memphis to become their defensive coordinator. Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes confirmed to @LettermenRow that he is taking the defensive coordinator...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Alabama’s players showed some great discipline ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati on Friday. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said during the week that his players voted to effectively put themselves in a bubble by staying at the team hotel and agreeing not to leave.
An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
Prior to the start of Saturday’s Rose Bowl Matchup between Ohio State and Utah, news broke that cornerback Marcus Williamson was one of the Buckeyes players that were not going to be suiting up for the game. At halftime, Williamson took to Twitter to announce that he was “retired”...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Alabama handled its business Friday while dispatching Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl semifinal. This was probably the expected outcome even if the method varied from most of the previous wins in this unpredictable season. It’s now onto Indianapolis and a Jan. 10 date with Georgia and there’s already plenty...
One Utah player got salty at the end of the Rose Bowl and was seen throwing a punch. Tevita Fotu, who was not in uniform for the game, was seen throwing a punch at a Buckeyes player. Fotu is a sophomore defensive tackle and. any action this season. His Utes...
The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
New Year’s Day began with ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit uttering a line on College GameDay that would echo for hours, with the blowback becoming deafening as unfortunate events unfolded hours later in New Orleans. "I think this era of player just doesn't love football,” Herbstreit said, in discussing players...
