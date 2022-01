BRISTOL, Tenn. – Trailing by seven points with just over seven minutes left to play, Greeneville was looking for someone to make a play. Jakobi Gillespie made more than one for the Greene Devils, scoring 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead Greeneville to a 58-51 Arby’s Classic third place victory over Amarillo (Texas) on Friday evening at Viking Hall.

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO