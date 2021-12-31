ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6pm Headlines 12/30

WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look back at some of the biggest...

www.wdam.com

Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
cbslocal.com

Question Of The Day - 12/30

We close out a Throwback Thursday with Courtney's Question of the Day! We've been playing Janet Jackson songs all morning, so what's your favorite Janet song? But wait, you have to SING the answer! Have a great day, and we'll see you back tomorrow morning at 4:30!
101 WIXX

Throwback Track: 12-30-21

The band formed in 1994. Their biggest success came from this song, and kept them on the road and busy through about 1999. The band ended up on hiatus from 2001 through 2008, before reforming with various members coming and going over the years. There are multiple versions of this...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
