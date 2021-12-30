ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘New Amsterdam’ Boss Teases Wilder vs. Veronica & Everyone ‘Chasing Joy’

 5 days ago

When New Amsterdam resumes its fourth season on January 4, things have changed at the hospital. With Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) moving to London,...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
Lima News

What is the future of ‘New Amsterdam’?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I am wondering if the season finale of “New Amsterdam” is the series finale. The main character has left the hospital and is moving to London. A: First, what you saw recently was not the season finale but what is...
BET

50 Cent Teases "New Cosby Show" With Phylicia Rashad

Television boss Curtis“50 Cent” Jackson is eyeballing another potential good show idea. Earlier this week, the Power creator took to his Instagram account, where he revealed his longtime crush, veteran actress Phylicia Rashad. ​​“I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever,” 50 wrote alongside a screenshot of...
Popculture

Major '9-1-1' Star Possibly Exiting Show

The 9-1-1 Christmas episode on Monday night hinted at the departure of one of the show's main characters. In the very end, it looked like Ryan Guzman's character Eddie Diaz may have responded to his last emergency. Eddie hinted that his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), was worried about his safety and wants him to change his line of work.
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Star Ryan Eggold Signs First-Look Deal With Universal Television; Kara Frias Named Head Of Development For His Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-writer-director Ryan Eggold has inked a new first-look deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop projects across various platforms. On the heels of his deal, Eggold also has hired Kara Frias as Head of Development for his production company, Analog A Productions. “Over the past four seasons of New Amsterdam, Ryan has captivated audiences with his portrayal of Dr. Max Goodwin, a beloved doctor who asks the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’” said Erin Underhill, President of UTV. “With this new partnership, we are excited to further our collaboration with Ryan, Kara and Analog...
Distractify

'Power Book 2: Ghost' Star Latoya Tonodeo Prefers to Keep Her Family Out of the Spotlight

It’s no surprise that Power Book 2: Ghost is one of the most watched TV programs as of late. The crime series gives fans a gritty, eye-opening view on the drug world with just the right amount of drama. Although the show is centered around the life of Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), one of his love interests, Diana Tejada (Latoya Tonodeo), has quickly become a breakout star on the show.
TVLine

This Is Us' Mandy Moore: Rebecca Is Headed in an 'Inevitable Direction' (Sniff!) in the Show's Final Season

Those Rebecca-on-her-deathbed flash-forwards with which This Is Us likes to tease us every once in a while are tough on series star Mandy Moore, but maybe not for the reasons you’d think. “It’s sad, but it’s more of a challenge not to let my own emotions about where the scenes are going influence what’s happening to Rebecca,” Moore tells TVLine. “I don’t want those to bleed through. But wow,” she adds, laughing, “what a crazy journey of going through five-and-a-half hours of hair and makeup to play those scenes with Justin [Hartley] and Sterling [K. Brown].” As viewers have seen over...
TVGuide.com

A Lot of Shows Ended in 2021, But We'll Miss These 10 Most

We never asked for a second season of the year 2020, but fate ordered it anyway and gave us 2021, a too-familiar year of pandemic panic, resigned seclusion, and social disruption. While 2021 was an undeniable suckfest, it did give us time to get familiar with our good friend television. But even that had its downsides, as we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows as their runs came to an end.
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11: What is Helen worried over?

With New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 coming to NBC this Tuesday, there is no time better than the present to discuss the current state of things for Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe. If you’ve been watching the series for a good while now, you already know the good news:...
fangirlish.com

‘New Amsterdam’ 4×11 Advance Review: “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution”

New Amsterdam 4×11 “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution” is the type of episode of television we’ve come to expect from this medical drama. In just a few words, it’s very, very good. More importantly, though, it finally answers—or at least begins to answer—the question we’ve been asking ever since the series’ fourth season premiere: How.
digitalspy.com

Emily in Paris boss teases season 3 after finale cliffhanger

Emily in Paris season 2 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris ended its second season with an almighty cliffhanger, as Emily found herself torn between not only two men, but two different careers. The season two finale of the Netflix comedy-drama saw Emily's Parisian life disrupted when her boss, Madeline (Kate...
digitalspy.com

The Witcher boss teases a major character will be queer in season 3

The Witcher season 2 might have only just landed, but the boss is already thinking ahead to season 3. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke about whether the show would feature any more queer characters. "Absolutely. What I think is really great is season three, which is...
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 photo: Back at the hospital…

As many of you probably know at this point, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 is going to be the first installment following the holiday break. With that in mind, you have to think that there’s going to be a LOT of story for the writers to address!. We’ve...
imdb.com

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer: Is There a Future Beyond the Train? (Video)

“Citizens of Snowpiercer, for the first time since the world ended, a brighter future awaits beyond the train. There are places on the Earth that are warming. You will have a say in our destination, and your choice will determine our future.” So promises the Snowpiercer Season 3 trailer, but it can’t be as easy as that, right? “There’s only one way. The way I do things,” Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) insists. “We keep everyone as alive as possible, minus an arm or two.” So is there life off the train? The trailer, which you can watch below, offers a look at that, as well as Archie Panjabi’s Asha, the fight against Wilford, and more. As you’ll recall, Season 2 ended with Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) receiving help from Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) to make it back to Snowpiercer (after being banished.
imdb.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Sneak Peek Gives Update on Bloom & Leyla’s Relationship (Video)

Remember how happy Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) were last season when they first got together? Well, based on TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of New Amsterdam‘s midseason premiere, it’s going to take a lot to get back to that. It seems the two aren’t even talking after Leyla found out that the reason she scored a fifth residency spot at New Amsterdam is because Bloom made a donation. Now, all Bloom can do is leave voicemails: “Hey, Leyla, it’s me. Just checking in. Want to hear how your Va rotation’s going. It’s so weird not having you at the hospital. Look, I know that you took that job to get away from me, and I want to respect your space but please, will you just let me know where you’re living? I just don’t.
