‘New Amsterdam’ Boss Teases Wilder vs. Veronica & Everyone ‘Chasing Joy’

“Citizens of Snowpiercer, for the first time since the world ended, a brighter future awaits beyond the train. There are places on the Earth that are warming. You will have a say in our destination, and your choice will determine our future.” So promises the Snowpiercer Season 3 trailer, but it can’t be as easy as that, right? “There’s only one way. The way I do things,” Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) insists. “We keep everyone as alive as possible, minus an arm or two.” So is there life off the train? The trailer, which you can watch below, offers a look at that, as well as Archie Panjabi’s Asha, the fight against Wilford, and more. As you’ll recall, Season 2 ended with Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright) receiving help from Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) to make it back to Snowpiercer (after being banished.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO