Colorado State

Central Colorado communities will see rolling blackouts due to Boulder wildfire

By Alex Rose
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite being hundreds of miles away, Coloradans who live in the high country and the San Louis Valley will feel the impact of the Boulder wildfires in their own homes.

According to a news release from Xcel Energy, the wildfires have impacted the company’s natural gas infrastructure. To decrease the strain on the system, the company is putting in place controlled electrical outages in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande and Alamosa Counties through Thursday night.

Live updates: 1,600-acre fire destroys hundreds, evacuation orders continue to grow

No more blackouts are expected in the Mountain Parks Electric service area in Grand County, according to the local sheriff’s office .

The outages are expected to last about an hour each. Xcel Energy is asking customers in Summit and Grand Counties to conserve natural gas during this time.

Currently, Xcel Energy is still assessing whether it is safe to re-enter their facility and restore service to normal.

Marshall Fire is already most destructive fire in Colorado history

The company is asking customers in those areas to prepare for controlled outages by shutting off electronics and devices. You can find more energy conservation tips here .

Xcel Energy shut off natural gas services to customers in Superior and Louisville to minimize safety concerns.

Comments / 25

M Jarman
2d ago

I sure hope the CO Legislature will initiate mandatory burial of all future power lines. It is more costly initially until you go through a horrible fire like this. The high winds caused a power line to fall and arc, starting the fire.

Reply(4)
10
Oldvet3810 Arvada
2d ago

always told myself to sacrifice the size of my home and put more into land. these communities are living 10 feet away, house to house. I'm sorry I feel for everyone and my sister is one of them here that lost her home, but quit building houses on top of each other. what did you think will happen?

Reply(4)
7
Bernell’s Ghost
3d ago

Hey look, we’re becoming just like California. Don’t ya just love Democrat leadership?

Reply(6)
16
 

