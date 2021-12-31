Terra price analysis: LUNA continues higher at $86, more upside to follow?

Shiba Inu price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003924. The strongest support is present at $0.00002205. The Shiba Inu price prediction shows us that the cryptocurrency has started the year with the same dynamics. The market has maintained a bearish trend where the price refuses to rise because the bears hold the market. By observing the market dynamics of the end of 2021, we can make predictions on how the cryptocurrency will have a positive incline coming soon. On December 30, 2021, the market was strongly bearish, and it maintained this trend the next day. On January 1, 2021, the cryptocurrency experienced a flash crash where the price fell but was able to regain its value shortly after. The current price of SHIB/USD is $0.00003405.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO