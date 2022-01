Since the 1950s, Murfreesboro has had business and government leaders who have stayed aware of what needs to be done as far as economic development to be a vibrant community, while also listening to what the community wants to keep the quality of life that makes Murfreesboro and Rutherford County a great place to live. They have obviously been doing something right, as Murfreesboro was ranked as the number one “Boom Town” in the United States in 2021 according to Smart Asset.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO