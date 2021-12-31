ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Points in 14 of last 15 games

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stamkos scored a goal in a 9-3 loss to Florida on Thursday. It...

www.cbssports.com

Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 6, Flyers 3 – Arvidsson, Moore, McLellan

The LA Kings kicked off 2022 with a bang, as they tied a season-high in goals during a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Kings got four points apiece from Viktor Arvidsson (2-2-4) and Trevor Moore (1-3-4), while Phillip Danault added three points (1-2-3) of his own. Adrian Kempe and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Pockets assist Friday

Point registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Point set up Ross Colton's game-tying goal at 17:31 of the second period. The 25-year-old Point has racked up three goals and two assists in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Alberta native has 10 goals, eight helpers, 49 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests. Playing in a top-line role for a strong offense will keep Point as an attractive player for fantasy managers to deploy with confidence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Tanner Jeannot: Five points in last five games

Jeannot scored twice Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks. Jeannot now has 10 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season. He's been especially strong in his last five game with five points, including three goals. The Preds are hot and Jeannot may provide decent depth scoring in the short term.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: On modest three-game point streak

Gourde notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Gourde helped out on a Calle Jarnkrok tally in the second period. The assist stretched Gourde's point streak to three games -- he had scored a goal in each of the last two contests. The 30-year-old remains one of the Kraken's most effective forwards with 19 points, 48 shots on net, 35 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL

